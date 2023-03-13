MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $449,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

