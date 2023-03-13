MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

