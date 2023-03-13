MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 27.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 8.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bunge by 75.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bunge by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

