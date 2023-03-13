MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $76.60 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

