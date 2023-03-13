MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

