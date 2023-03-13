MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $293.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $290.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.