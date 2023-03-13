MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

