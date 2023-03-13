MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

