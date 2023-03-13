Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 37,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $363.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

