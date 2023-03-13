Mina (MINA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Mina has a market capitalization of $634.47 million and approximately $87.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,011,878,813 coins and its circulating supply is 866,492,352 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,011,750,652.8400393 with 865,882,292.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72145726 USD and is up 13.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $65,658,777.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

