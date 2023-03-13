Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MNMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 177,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.