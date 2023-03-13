Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 168,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,338. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.
