Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $846.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

