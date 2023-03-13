Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $846.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
