Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,069,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 7,270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,743.6 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

About Mitsubishi Motors

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.