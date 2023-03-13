Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,800 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.