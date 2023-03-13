Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $60.86. 1,309,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,498. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

