Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Mondelez International worth $223,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. 2,001,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

