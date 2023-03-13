Monero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107.72 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $107.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $152.73 or 0.00633904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00338256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00525448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00149370 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,252,028 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

