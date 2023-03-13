MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wedbush

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

