Morgan Stanley Downgrades Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

DSEY stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Diversey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

