Morgan Stanley Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $22.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.
Asana Trading Up 8.5 %
ASAN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 3,605,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.