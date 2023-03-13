Morgan Stanley Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $22.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Asana Trading Up 8.5 %

ASAN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 3,605,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Asana

About Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Asana by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

