Morgan Stanley Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,995. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.