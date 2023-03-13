Multichain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.61 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Multichain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $178.61 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00040096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00419116 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.32 or 0.28323420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

