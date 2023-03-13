MXC (MXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, MXC has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $57.67 million and $2.74 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.0205553 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,534,012.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

