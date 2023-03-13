My DeFi Pet Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $681,716.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,312 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

