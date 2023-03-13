Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.7 %

NBR traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.79. 316,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,768. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

