Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $111.96 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Nano has a market capitalization of $111.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,274.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00625713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00080429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00525624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

