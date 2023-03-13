National Bankshares Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$16.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.42. 26,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.36. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

