National Express Group (LON:NEX) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($1.86).

National Express Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NEX opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £852.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,157.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.40 ($3.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.22.

National Express Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.79%.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

