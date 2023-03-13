Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,274,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,583,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

