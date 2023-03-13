Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.50. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.