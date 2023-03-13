Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $290.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

