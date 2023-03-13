New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 15,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $24.79.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
