New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 15,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

