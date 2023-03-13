Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lowered by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 2,813,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,352. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

