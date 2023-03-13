NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 12541994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.
NIO Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
