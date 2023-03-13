NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 12541994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

About NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.