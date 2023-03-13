Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NDLS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 970,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

