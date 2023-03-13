Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 595,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

