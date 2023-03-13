Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 595,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

