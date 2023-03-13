Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

