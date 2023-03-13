Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

