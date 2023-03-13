Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,740.0 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock remained flat at $15.48 during trading hours on Monday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

