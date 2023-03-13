NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

NOV Stock Down 4.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

