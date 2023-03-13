Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 22500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

