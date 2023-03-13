Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.45

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.45 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.68), with a volume of 295893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.55 ($0.70).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.35 and a beta of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.42.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

