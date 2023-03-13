NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $31.63 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after buying an additional 355,147 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.