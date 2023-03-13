Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 330 ($3.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.63 million, a P/E ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99).

In other news, insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64), for a total value of £49,777.07 ($59,856.99). Corporate insiders own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

