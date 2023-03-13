Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NCA opened at $8.57 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.