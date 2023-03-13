Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NAN stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.