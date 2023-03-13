Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. 622,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.89.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

