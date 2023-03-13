NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $188.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.95.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $175.05 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

