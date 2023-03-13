NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.11 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, NYM has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00421231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.68 or 0.28472416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,884,660.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.26107892 USD and is up 12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,928,627.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

