OKC Token (OKT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.74 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $25.25 or 0.00104079 BTC on major exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00418698 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.01 or 0.28301215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

